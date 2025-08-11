There are ideas so unthinkable and absurd that they are dismissed with a laugh and a flick of the hand—until they materialize.

One such idea is the introduction of sharia.

And yet, here we are.

A job posting for a “Sharia Administrator” was published on the UK government's official job site (and removed after criticism from MPs, reports the Telegraph).

Yes, you read that correctly.

The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) had set an annual salary of £23,500 for a position at the Manchester Shariah Council in Didsbury.

The job ad stated that candidates must have prior work experience “in sectors related to Sharia.”

It’s notable that the mosque in question is the first former Christian church in the UK to be converted into a mosque. Albert Park Church closed in 1965 and was purchased by Syrian Arabs in 1967 to be transformed into a mosque.

Europe has mortgaged its future. The self-sabotage is breathtaking.

A Times investigation revealed that London is the “Western capital of sharia”. 100,000 marriages performed according to Muslim rites. All legal and all based on Quranic laws. As it has been since the time of Muhammad.

“Christianity no longer influences the legal system; the courts must serve a multicultural community,” said Sir James Munby, one of Britain’s top judges. Even Rowan Williams, Archbishop of Canterbury, and Lord Phillips, President of the Supreme Court, hoped English law would adopt Sharia. “There is no reason why Sharia principles should not be the basis for mediation or other forms of alternative dispute resolution,” Phillips said.

Isn’t it fascinating how quickly our pseudo-secular elites surrendered?

Let it be clear: the caliphate in Europe won’t come on horseback with waving banners. Not by fire and sword, but through the moral cowardice of a political class too scared of being insulted.

The cowardice of the establishment has led to turning a blind eye to 85 fully legal Sharia courts in the UK.

Pieter Donner, Christian-democratic jurist and minister of Justice in the Netherlands, said: “Islamic groups have the right to gain power democratically. If two-thirds of Dutch citizens wanted to introduce sharia, this possibility should be granted.

The majority rules—this is democracy”.

Wondering how far a society can surrender? Look at Gelsenkirchen, Germany. Liberal principles abandoned. Religious freedom interpreted one-sidedly. The result is not coexistence, but a state of silent submission to Islam.

The Erle high school in Gelsenkirchen will serve only halal food, banning traditional German dishes. Jochen Hartloff, Interior Minister of Rhineland-Palatinate (SPD), said Sharia in a “modern form” is acceptable in Germany.

Third country: Belgium. This time it’s the media submitting.

Joël Rubinfeld, president of the Belgian League Against Antisemitism, is concerned for the small Jewish community (just 30,000 people). He tried to publish an article, but every newspaper rejected it. Excerpt:

“Belgian Jews must hide again. They change their names on Uber, remove the mezuzah, cover kippahs with hats, and button up their shirts to hide the Star of David.

"In the last century, Jews were forced to wear yellow stars.

'Today, they hide their stars to avoid being recognized”.

The social impact of all these decisions by governments, schools, and the media is evident: to avoid “offending” a Muslim population that doubles every few years, Europe increasingly yields to Islamic rules.

This is what happens when you think “the West” is just the direction where the sun sets.

Is it too late? Maybe not.

But it’s terribly late in this strange twilight of European civilization.

Giulio Meotti is an Italian journalist with Il Foglio and writes a twice-weekly column for Arutz Sheva. He is the author, in English, of the book "A New Shoah", that researched the personal stories of Israel's terror victims, published by Encounter and of "J'Accuse: the Vatican Against Israel" published by Mantua Books, in addition to books in Italian. His writing has appeared in publications, such as the Wall Street Journal, Gatestone, Frontpage and Commentary.