The IDF this evening (Tuesday) cleared for publication the names of three soldiers who fell in battle in the Gaza Strip.

First Sergeant Maor Lavi, from Susya, fell in battle in Gaza.

Major Shay Shamriz, from Merkaz Shapira, commander of a company in Regiment 931, Nachal Brigade, fell in battle in the northern Gaza Strip.

Captain (res.) Shaul Greenglick, 26, from Ra'anana, commander in Regiment 931, Nachal Brigade, fell in battle in the northern Gaza Strip.

Shamriz and Greenglick fell in battle against terrorists in Daraj Tuffah, the last Hamas stronghold where the IDF has been maneuvering in the northern Gaza Strip. Lavi was killed on the outskirts of el-Bureij.

Several soldiers and officers were severely injured in battles today. All were evacuated to hospitals for medical treatment and their families were notified.

Earlier today, the IDF notified that Staff Sergeant Daniel Nachmani, 21 years old from Kfar Saba, a soldier in the 71st Battalion, died of his wounds after being hit in an operational activity in northern Israel on Friday. In the same event, Major General Amit Hod Ziv was killed by Hezbollah fire.

This morning the names of two more fallen soldiers were published - Staff Sergeant Elisha Yehonatan Lober, 24 years old from Yitshar, a soldier in Battalion 8104; Sergeant First Class Joseph Gitarts, 25, from Tel Aviv, an armored soldier in Battalion 7029, who fell in battles in the southern Gaza Strip. The number of fallen soldiers since the beginning of the war has risen to 493.

Sergeant First Class Gitarts left his parents a letter, in which he wrote: “I have lived a good and interesting life. Even so, I have never been afraid of death. I have made this choice and gone all the way with it. I have fallen with honor for my people. I have no regrets.”

Gitarts ended, “I love you very much and am proud that you are my parents. You have given me so much. You are definitely suffering terribly now, but you will get over this. This is the main thing that I wanted. You have many people who are close to you, and they will support you. Please find something positive in all of this. Spend time with your grandchildren. Help the State of Israel. I am okay.”