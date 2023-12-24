After more than a month of being considered missing, and with a family that believed she had been taken hostage into Gaza, today Shani Gabai was confirmed murdered at the Supernova festival near Re'im.

According to Channel 12 News, her body disappeared for more than a month due to a serious error in which her body was buried in the grave of another victim.

A short while after the Hamas invasion, Gabai told her mother that she was hiding in a bomb shelter. Her brother Aviel collected information on her, but her body was not found and it was thought to have been in an ambulance struck by an RPG.

Aviel commented: "When they came to tell us that she was confirmed murdered, they told us that they found her necklace near the ambulance. They saw that it had her DNA on it as well as that of another girl. They mistakenly investigated only the fate of the other girl."

Due to the DNA test, police received a permit from a court to exhume the other girl and discovered Shani's remains buried with her.

"This is the real failure in my opinion. The staff at Shura Base, where the bodies were being processed, wanted to work quickly and did not scan the bodies. It seems absurd, because when I heard they were burying someone, I presume they did everything necessary, and had determined who the girl was and how she should be buried," Aviel concluded.