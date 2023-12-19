During the filming of a skit for the Israeli satire program Eretz Nehederet, in which actors Mariano Idelman and Eli Finish portray Houthi rebel fighters, police officers were called to the set in Eilat.

Concerned citizens called the police to report two men on a boat near one of the beaches in the city dressed in Houthi uniforms and waving the group's flag.

The officers who arrived at the scene immidiatly understood that they were called to the filming of a skit and left.

In the skit, which will be aired on Tuesday, the two "Houthis" come to get an up-close look at the city, which the group has been launching missiles and drones at of late, and meet Israeli singer Mosh Ben-Ari.

Keshet Media Group, which produces the satire program, clarified that the filming was coordinated with the Eilat Municipality, but police were still called, seemingly due to concern by citizens.