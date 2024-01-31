Israeli satirical television show “Eretz Nehederet” on Tuesday aired a sketch which mocked UNRWA, the UN agency for “Palestinian refugees”, amid allegations that its employees were involved in Hamas’ October 7 attack on Israel.

The sketch shows an UNRWA teacher who makes sure he has all the necessary supplies, including a rifle, and who says he teaches various subjects while holding up copies of Hitler’s “Mein Kampf”.

It also shows an UNRWA worker handing over humanitarian aid to a Hamas terrorist, claiming it is “an 88-year-old pregnant woman.” He later says that October 7 was “a national holiday”.

Finally, the sketch shows UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres who calls to double the funding for UNRWA despite the allegations against it.

The video of the sketch was shared, among others, by Israel’s UN Ambassador, Gilad Erdan, who wrote on X, “Must watch!! It’s the tragic truth. This is what UNRWA has become: not only accomplices to terrorists, but terrorists themselves.”

“Antonio Guterres, the time has come to look in the mirror,” added Erdan.

Previous “Eretz Nehederet” clips from the war, including ones mocking the BBC, tackling campus antisemitism in the wake of the war, and mocking the UN and its anti-Israel bias, have gone viral.