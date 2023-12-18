The Binyamin region has announced that Daniel Yaakov Ben-Harush, an IDF reservist and resident of the town of Alon in the Binyamin region, was killed in action.

Binyamin governor Israel Gantz commented "We have lost a resident, a father, a precious man, who fought for his nation and land. The heart is shattered at another world falling apart. His death, while risking his life, is the price of our recovery. We owe him and his comrades the continued building of the state and our society."

"We embrace Daniel's family - his wife Hadar and his son Yuval, who is only two years old - at this tragic time. We will continue to accompany them along with the community of Alon."

Earlier today, the IDF published that Yarin Gahali, a twenty-two-year-old man from Rehovot, had been killed in action in the south of Gaza. He was a platoon commander in the Givati Brigade. Additionally, Captain Netanel Silberg, a thirty-three-year-old from Alon Shvut, was killed in action in the north of Gaza. He was a commander in the Yahalom combat engineering unit.

The names of a total of five casualties were cleared for publication over the day. Four of them were killed in action yesterday, and one died of his wounds in hospital care.

Lidor Yosef Karavani was killed by an antitank missile fired at his Humvee in the north of Gaza yesterday. Liav Aloush and Etan Naeh, from the Duvdevan undercover unit, and Tal Filiba from the Yahalom unit were killed by an IED and gunfire in an engagement in Khan Younis. Urija Bayer, from the Maglan unit, died of his wounds after being severely injured last Thursday.