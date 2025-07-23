In recent weeks, particularly following the resumption of combat in Gaza this March, the IDF has reported a notable increase in incidents classified as operational accidents. These include mishaps involving explosive ordnance, weapons malfunctions, misdirected fire, friendly fire incidents, and combat-related vehicle accidents.

According to data released by Kan, of the 451 IDF soldiers killed since the start of Operation Swords of Iron, at least 77 (approximately 17%) died in such operational accidents.

31 were the result of friendly fire

28 involved weapons or ammunition mishandling

7 stemmed from military vehicle accidents

6 were caused by fire deviations

5 were linked to work-related incidents or weather conditions

Beyond the fatalities, IDF figures show a sharp rise in injuries, with around 1,600 soldiers wounded during the operation so far.

One recent incident under investigation involves the death of 19-year-old Amit Cohen, who was laid to rest yesterday. A preliminary investigation revealed that Cohen and a Golani Brigade officer were operating an offensive drone from within a shelter near 13 other soldiers when a technical malfunction caused their drone to explode. The blast killed Cohen and seriously injured the officer. The IDF continues to investigate the circumstances of the incident.