Palestinian Authority Chairman Mahmoud Abbas praised British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who stated that a Palestinian state is an inalienable right of the Palestinian people.

Abu Mazen also expressed satisfaction with Starmer's response to the suffering of the residents of the Gaza Strip, his call for a ceasefire and the introduction of humanitarian aid, his opposition to the expulsion of local residents, and his principled support for the recognition of a Palestinian state and the two-state solution.

"Based on this position, which is consistent with international legitimacy and international law," said Abu Mazen, "we call on the British government to officially and immediately recognize the State of Palestine. This move will be a historic step that will strengthen Britain's moral and legal commitment and pave the way for a just and sustainable peace in the region."

At the same time, Abbas called on other countries that have not yet recognized Palestine to do so, while emphasizing the importance of accepting Palestine as a full member of the UN.

On Thursday night, French President Emmanuel Macron announced that he intends to declare formal recognition of Palestine during the UN General Assembly to be held this September.

"Out of France's historic commitment to a just and stable peace in the Middle East, I have decided that France will recognize Palestine," Macron wrote. "I will officially declare this at the UN General Assembly in September."

He said, "The urgency now is to stop the war in Gaza and help the civilian population. Peace is possible. An immediate ceasefire must be achieved, all hostages must be released, and extensive humanitarian aid must be delivered to the residents of Gaza."