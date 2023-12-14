IDF Spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, during his nightly press briefing this evening (Thursday), discussed the most recent developments in the war against Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

"Tonight we are revealing documentation from a special operation by the IDF and the ISA. The operation took place during the past days, targeting terrorists inside Hamas tunnels. Our soldiers planted explosives in an underground tunnel, identified the terrorists using cameras, and eliminated several terrorists in the incident. Hamas terrorists, and their leaders in particular, choose to hide underground - this is Hamas' method. They hide underground while using the civilians above them as human shields. We have new combat methods that we will deploy to kill terrorists. We will enter, plant explosives in locations we know terrorists frequent, and will wait for the right moment to kill them underground. The terrorists won't be safe underground," Adm. Hagari began.

He spoke about the visit by IDF Chief of General Staff Herzi Halevi with the soldiers soldiers and commanders of the Golani Brigade in the Gaza Strip today. "The Golani Brigade is currently fighting in Shejaiya and Zaytun. Even at this hour, the brigade continues to operate decisively, courageously, achieving additional objectives and eliminating terrorists. The mission of Golani and of all the IDF brigades that are fighting, is to weaken and to eradicate the terror on the other side of the border, allowing civilians to return safely to their homes."

"Today, December 14th, marks the 36th anniversary of Hamas' founding. Instead of the usual military parade pictures, we saw pictures of dozens of terrorists, emerging from their hiding place in Jabalya hospital with raised weapons, surrendering themselves to the IDF and the ISA for investigation. Today, we killed terrorists in Shejaiya and the Khan Yunis areas - this is what the anniversary of Hamas' founding looked like. We will continue our battles against the Hamas terror organization. We have many more objectives to achieve and there will be more tough battles in the days to come, but we will continue with determination to further our achievements, and to put pressure on Hamas," he said,

Addressing the continuing attacks by the Hezbollah terrorist organization on northern Israel, Hagari said that "IAF fighter jets and tanks struck a series of Hezbollah infrastructures in southern Lebanon. IDF forces struck a terrorist cell attempting to fire anti-tank missiles and responded to the sources of the fire."

He added, "In Judea and Samaria, we are conducting dozens of operations in the heart of refugee camps across the region - arresting wanted individuals, foiling attacks, and seizing many weapons. IDF forces, alongside Border Police and the ISA, completed a comprehensive brigade operation today in the Jenin refugee camp. [As we have operated] since we entered the refugee camp in Jenin, we will continue to operate determinedly to thwart terror within the camp."

The IDF spokesman also condemned the soldiers who used the loudspeakers of a mosque in Jenin to broadcast the "Shema" prayer. "I wish to address the unusual footage published today from the Jenin mosque. IDF soldiers are required to act professionally in accordance with the spirit of the IDF and its values. This is how the overwhelming majority of soldiers act; we will not compromise the IDF's conduct. Anyone who does not conduct themselves according to IDF values will face corresponding measures."

"Even tonight, we do not forget for a moment that 135 hostages, abducted on October 7th, are still held in the Gaza Strip. We will continue to do everything - everything - to bring all the hostages home. Our hearts are with their families" he said.

"Tonight, we light the eighth and final candle of Hanukkah. This final candle will be lit by IDF soldiers in the field - on all our borders and inside Gaza, as they fight for our home. They too, will light Hanukkah menorahs so that we can live here securely. Happy holiday" the IDF Spokesperson concluded.