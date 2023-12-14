IDF soldiers who filmed themselves on Thursday using the public announcement system in one of the mosques in the city of Jenin have been removed from operational reserve duty, a Kan 11 journalist reported.

According to the report, the soldiers' actions took place while IDF forces were in Jenin for a military operation.

The reserve soldiers who filmed themselves prayed the, "Shema Yisrael" prayer on the mosque's loudspeaker system, received widespread response on social media.

Now, it has been reported that they will be immediately removed from all IDF operational activities.

A source in the defense echelon told Kan News, "It is a shame that an independent action by a small force harms not only the IDF's image, but also turns attention away from the operation's important achievements. This action absolutely does not represent the forces who operated in a professional and precise manner against the terror organizations in the Jenin refugee camp."