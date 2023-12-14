IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi conducted a situational assessment today (Thursday) in Shejaiya with the Commander of the 36th Division and the Commander of the Golani Brigade.

"I want to talk about command and leadership, and look, I'm telling you, we see it in many places, but in the Golani Brigade, this is at the forefront, and it is beautiful, it is admirable and is professional, and is valuable," Halevi told the Golani soldiers.

"This principle here, the commanders actualized in a way that deserves a lot of respect, no less than the command ethos of the IDF and the Golani Brigade of course, also the 53rd Battalion. The way here from Nahal Oz to the fence, to Karni, I've done it many, many times, It looks different.

An explosion occurred in the middle of the Chief of Staff's remarks.

"Remember, you are fighting now [explosion] you are fighting now, Shejaiya, Zaytun, hard battles in a dense area. Behind you, Nahal Oz, Kfar Aza. These are areas that suffered from very intense attacks, and we need, like you have been doing very determined, very very thorough so that we can return Nahal Oz and Kfar Aza to great security,” he said.