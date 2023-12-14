תיעוד חיסול המחבלים בתוך מנהרה דובר צה"ל

This evening, the IDF and ISA reveal special footage from an operation that took place in recent days, in which IDF soldiers killed terrorists underground in one of the major tunnels of the Hamas terrorist organization.

The tunnel was exposed by the Northern Brigade of the Gaza Division in cooperation with the ISA. The terrorists were identified and killed by soldiers of the Combat Engineering Yahalom Unit using a variety of means.

Earlier, the IDF published footage of the Nahal brigade operating in Gaza. Over the past week, the Nahal brigade has been fighting in Jabalya, encountering and killing many terrorists, seizing weapons, and destroying enemy infrastructure.

In one of the engagements, soldiers were attacked with IEDs, machine gun fire, and antitank missiles from two directions. The terrorists were killed with return fire from the soldiers and precise tank fire from supporting armored units attached to the infantry.

In another engagement, antitank missiles were fired at the Israeli forces. Three terrorists who fired the missiles were killed immediately, and a fourth was killed by a UAV being directed from the Nahal command center.



In the past week, dozens of terrorists were killed by the Nahal brigade in combined arms engagements with armor, infantry, and air support.

During combat in the south of the Gaza Strip, the commander of the Golani training base, Shahar Barkai, suffered intermediate injuries. He had taken his post as a replacement for another officer, who was injured in combat inside Israeli territory, and has now returned to command forces in Gaza. The officer was injured in an IED attack that seriously injured five other soldiers as well.

The IDF has reported that four soldiers from the 603rd engineering battalion, as well as several soldiers from the Golani brigade, were seriously injured in combat in the southern region of Gaza. Two soldiers from the special forces unit Maglan were seriously injured in the southern region of Gaza as well. An officer from the 82nd battalion was seriously injured in the northern region of Gaza. All of them were evacuated to hospital care.