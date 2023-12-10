Graphic war images surfacing from the Israel-Hamas conflict have been described by media reports as “horrifying,” “ugly” and, “disgusting” by CNN’s Poppy Harlow.

KT McFarland, deputy national security advisor in the Trump administration, criticized Harlow's reaction during an interview with On Balance With Leland Vittert: “War is hell, and this particular kind of war is hell. Hamas not only hides behind its civilians, it wants them to die.”

“Hamas knows that it cannot defeat Israel on the battlefield, or on the economic plane, and it's only hope is to have the International community condemn Israel and force it into concessions,” she added.

“The thing about these pictures is that they almost remind you of Gitmo, and how everyone there was complaining about how terrible our treatment of terrorists was. I wonder if we haven't learned anything. The whole point of this is that Hamas and their Iran masters want people to hate Israel.

“Being stripped, handcuffed, and blindfolded is degrading, there is no question about that. The question is, what else is there to do, and how else should it be done with terrorists who want to kill you? Anything Israel does is bad. This is the new antisemitism.”