IDF soldiers on Friday eliminated a terrorist who opened fire towards them adjacent to Moshav Margaliot, located near the border with Lebanon, injuring one of them.

“Earlier today, a terrorist fired at IDF soldiers. Following a pursuit by IDF soldiers, the terrorist was located and killed adjacent to Moshav Margaliot in northern Israel,” the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said.

The terrorist arrived in his vehicle at the moshav and fired at IDF reservists who were on standby in the area. The terrorist then fled the scene, according to the statement.

“IDF soldiers began a pursuit, blocked routes and after several hours killed the terrorist, who was armed with a handgun,” the IDF added.

An IDF reservist soldier was severely injured after being shot by the terrorist in the moshav. He was evacuated to a hospital to receive medical treatment. His family has been notified, according to the statement.

