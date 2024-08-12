Rabbi Shlomo Ezaguiis a rabbi in West Palm Beach, Florida.

There is a parable to appreciate what complete repentance is.

Once, this fellow wanted to go swimming in the ocean. He was told not to do it because of strong currents, but he felt he wanted to. The fellow went anyway, and a strong current started to pull him away and into the water. His head kept on bopping in and out of the water as he got pulled further and further away from the shore.

He saw his life crashing to an end and started to yell for help, but no one heard him. In the last seconds of his life, you can imagine this person’s regret for doing a truly irresponsible thing.

Now, imagine this person was miraculously saved at the last second, and a week later, he repeats the same exact foolish choice.

That was a parable. Here's the real story:

Arch-terrorist Yahya Sinwar, the top official for Hamas in Gaza, believed to have engineered the surprise October 7 attack on Israel, is alive today because, in 2008, he survived brain cancer after being treated by Israeli doctors!! Israel is the reason for this devil! We are the ones who gave life to the killer who now officially heads the Hamas terrorists! This was all done based on “humanitarian” aid to an avowed killer of the Jews!

He is free because, in 2011, Israel did the most foolish and ridiculous thing. It exchanged 1,027 prisoners (responsible for killing 569 Israelis) for one soldier and a whole bunch of other terrorists who are responsible for killing more Israelis. Sounds pretty rational, NOT.

In 2005, Israel withdrew from Gaza under Prime Minister Ariel Sharon, leading to the establishment of the Palestinian Authority’s control in the region and the eventual voting by the people in Gaza for the Hamas leadership.

During Israel’s unilateral disengagement from Gaza, approximately 8,600 Israeli residents were removed from their homes. Since making this admirable gesture to the Arabs in the hopes of coexisting in peace, the Hamas terror organization has taken control of the region, and the Gaza Strip has been the target of over 30,000 rocket and mortar attacks on Israel. hundreds of Israelis have been killed, and thousands more have been displaced and are living in constant fear in proper Israel.

On October 7, 2023, Hamas launched a shocking assault on Israel, combining gunmen breaching security barriers with a barrage of rockets fired from Gaza while there was – an existing ceasefire – between Hamas and Israel!

So much for their agreements.

The Egypt-Israel peace treaty was signed in Washington, DC, United States, on March 26, 1979, following the 1978 Camp David Accords. Israel withdrew its armed forces and civilians from the Sinai Peninsula, which it had captured during the 1967 Six-Day War. Israel played a significant role in the discovery and development of oil fields in the Sinai Peninsula during the time it was under Israeli control.

So, having won the Six Day War, Israel gave on a silver platter oil fields, strategic territory, and the ability for Hamas to arm itself against Israel. Egypt has consistently expressed solidarity with its Arab neighbors in the context of conflicts involving Israel.

Most of the arms used by Hamas have been smuggled through tunnels from Egypt, our partner “in peace,” as the Egyptian authorities turned the other way and others accepted bribes. These underground passages along the Philadephi Corridor on the Gaza-Egypt border, have facilitated the transfer of weapons, ammunition, and other supplies to Hamas militants. The tunnels played a crucial role in arming Hamas, allowing them to maintain their military capabilities despite all the restrictions and blockades.

So much for where we stand with our "friend" and "peace partner", Egypt.

Israel completed its withdrawal from Lebanon on May 24, 2000, in accordance with UN Security Council Resolution 425. This marked the end of a 22-year military presence there since the First Lebanon War began in 1982. All IDF troops were pulled out of the region, and all IDF and South Lebanon Army (SLA) outposts were evacuated and destroyed.

During its occupation of southern Lebanon, Israel controlled an area covering approximately 900 square kilometers (350 square miles). This territory constituted around 10% of Lebanon’s total land area and extended about ten kilometers wide, with a salient reaching north to Jezzine and the Litani River.

The Litani River plays a significant role in the context of Israel and Hezbollah. Under UN Security Council Resolution 1701, which ended the 2006 Lebanon War, Israel agreed to withdraw all its forces from southern Lebanon, and Hezbollah was required to maintain no presence south of the river. However, Hezbollah blatantly violated this resolution by having a significant presence in this area, digging tunnels, storing bombs, and launching attacks on Israel from near the border.

Resolution 1701 calls for an immediate cessation of hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah. However, Hezbollah has continued to engage in military activities, including rocket attacks and tunnel construction. While Israel complied, Hezbollah remains active in southern Lebanon.

So now Israel is fighting its most brutal war since it was established. This miserable war has an impact on the entire nation.

Hundreds of dead soldiers, thousands of injured, hundreds of thousands filled with anxiety, tens of thousands who can’t live in their homes – a financial drain never seen before – and all of this could have been avoided!

Had we not saved the devil, given back Gaza, given back Sinai, and imagined a fake peace with Egypt, had we remained in South Lebanon, had we been strong and realized none of these entities could be trusted, we would not be in the situation we are in today.

We would have earned the respect that is rightfully ours from our neighbors and the world.

Miraculously, we have survived the rockets, the terrorist attacks, etc.

How can we still repeat everything that has not worked out for us in the past and believe giving humanitarian aid to sworn enemies who proudly and publicly say they killed and will kill more will somehow help us? How can we repeat that giving in to world pressure and being weak will somehow benefit us?

Israel could have long been finished with the problem in Gaza and, in all likelihood, as a bonus, had our hostages back had we not allowed "humanitarian" aid. But we don’t learn from history. We keep on giving in to the pressure, to our detriment. Serious detriment. The longer this drags out, the worse it is on ALL FRONTS.

We are supposed to be a wise and intelligent people. God watches His people, and ultimately, it will be all good. But He also gives us free choice, and until it’s all good, a lot of other stuff can and will happen.

Maimonides says that repentance helps in a second. One moment, a person is wicked; the next, he is considered righteous. God always has his hands open to receive us, and as we have witnessed and experienced in the past, God performs miracles in the blink of an eye. The past is now behind us. Now, at this point, we must learn to grow from our past mistakes.

Let us learn from our foolish mistakes and realize that the land belongs to the Jewish people because God bequeathed it to the Jews in the Bible.

No one has a right to give any portion of the land away to other people.

Let us be strong in our faith in God’s promises and not in assurances from nations and entities that can’t be trusted and cost us way more than they are worth.

We all know in our gut what needs to be done. Let us get it done.

God has many messengers. Just as in 1948, no one knew where we would find friends. There were many surprises and only good came from our strong and proud position. We knew the land was ours, so we fought hard for it and succeeded.

Let us learn from that example and carry on today similarly, proud of God’s promise to us, from He “Who never slumbers or goes to sleep.”