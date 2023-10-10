The Deputy Commander of the IDF’s 300th Brigade, Lieutenant Colonel Alim Abdallah, was killed on Monday during a confrontation with terrorists who infiltrated from Lebanon into Israeli territory, it has been cleared for publication.

Abdallah, 40, was from the Druze village of Yanuh-Jat in northern Israel, located northeast of Acre.

His family has been notified.

“The IDF sends its heartfelt condolences to his family and will continue to support them,” the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said.

Multiple suspects crossed into northern Israel from Lebanon on Monday afternoon.

Security forces and a helicopter were dispatched to search for the infiltrators. The squad was located and engaged by security forces and eliminated after a firefight.

The IDF attacked Hezbollah observation posts in southern Lebanon in retaliation for the infiltration.