Israel is currently undertaking advanced negotiations to remove Hezbollah from Israel's border, according to Kan.

Along with Israel's desire to move Hezbollah to northern Lebanon, one of the main forces driving the negotiations is the increase in UNIFIL forces in southern Lebanon.

Sources involved in the negotiations estimate that the chances for a diplomatic solution remain low.

Israeli aircraft and tanks recently attacked a number of military infrastructures and outposts in Syrian territory.

The IDF also stated that it had attacked rocket launching sites and military infrastructures belonging to Hezbollah in Lebanon.

On Tuesday evening three rockets were fired from Syria towards the Golan Heights. One rocket exploded north of the town of Alonei Habashan, and the rest landed in Syrian territory.

Before that an anti-tank missile was fired at Kibbutz Bar'am in northern Israel. No one was injured. The IDF responded with artillery fire towards the area from which the missile had been launched.