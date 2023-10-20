The US State Department on Thursday advised all US citizens worldwide “to exercise increased caution” due to “increased tensions in various locations around the world, the potential for terrorist attacks, (and) demonstrations or violent actions against US citizens and interests”, CNN reported.

The issuance of the worldwide caution alert is a significant message amid protests that have erupted throughout the Middle East in response to the Israel-Hamas war.

State Department spokesperson Matt Miller said Thursday that “we take a number of factors into consideration when making that determination” to issue a worldwide alert.

“It’s not necessarily any one thing but everything that we’re watching around the world,” he said at a State Department briefing, as quoted by CNN.

Thursday’s advisory comes after the State Department has raised the Travel Advisory for Lebanon and Israel to the highest level and has authorized non-emergency US government personnel and family members to depart.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken sent a cable to diplomatic posts worldwide ordering them to undertake emergency security reviews, CNN reported Wednesday.

The State Department last issued a worldwide alert in August 2022 in the wake of the elimination of Al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri.

The notice issued Thursday advises US citizens abroad to “stay alert in locations frequented by tourists” and to enroll in the State Department’s “Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) to receive information and alerts and make it easier to locate you in an emergency overseas.”