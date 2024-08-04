Global Affairs Canada on Saturday issued an updated travel advisory for Israel, urging Canadians to avoid all travel to Israel, citing an unpredictable security situation due to ongoing regional conflicts.

“Avoid all travel to Israel due to the ongoing regional armed conflict and the unpredictable security situation. The security situation can deteriorate further without warning,” says the latest travel advisory, published on the government of Canada’s website.

“If the armed conflict intensifies, it could impact your ability to depart by commercial means. It may result in travel disruptions, including airspace closures and flight cancellations and diversions,” it adds.

“You should not rely on the Government of Canada for an assisted departure or evacuation.”

Global Affairs Canada had previously raised its advisory for Israel and the West Bank to the highest risk level on April 12.

It downgraded that advisory for Israel later that same month, recommending that Canadians “avoid all non-essential travel.”

The updated travel advisory comes amid preparations for a possible Iranian retaliation for the elimination of Hamas’ political leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran.

Iran and Hamas have blamed Israel for Haniyeh’s killing, though Israel has not claimed or denied responsibility. They, together with Hezbollah, have vowed revenge for both Haniyeh’s elimination as well as for the elimination of senior Hezbollah commander Fuad Shukr.

On Friday, the Pentagon announced it would move a fighter jet squadron to the Middle East and maintain an aircraft carrier in the region as part of steps it is taking “to mitigate the possibility of regional escalation by Iran or Iran's partners and proxies”.

In recent days, several airlines have temporarily suspended flights to and from Israel. The latest airline to do so was Wizz Air, which announced on Friday it would be suspending flights to and from Israel and Jordan until Sunday.

On Thursday, German carrier Lufthansa and Emirati Fly Dubai announced the suspension of routes to Israel, following similar announcements by United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, and British Airways a day earlier.

United announced that its route between Newark Airport in New Jersey to Tel Aviv would be suspended until further notice.

Air India, the only foreign carrier to fly between Israel and East Asia, announced that its flights were canceled as well.

Due to the cancellations, many Israelis were stranded abroad in recent days and needed to search for a way to return home. The Israeli carriers added flights from Athens and Israelis who wish to return to Israel must reach Greece.