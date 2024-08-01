Fear of Iranian retribution: The Israeli National Security Council is calling on Israelis abroad to take extra caution.

"Following recent events, Iran, Hezbollah, and Hamas (alongside other terrorist factions) have declared their intention to take revenge for the death of Hamas' political leader, Ismail Haniyeh, and of the head of Hezbollah's strategic unit, Fuad Shukr (Sayyid Muhsan). It is possible that they will retaliate against Israeli/Jewish targets abroad, such as embassies, synagogues, Jewish community centers, etc," the council wrote.

It also noted that "there is mounting concern that the escalation will increase motivation among Global Jihad organizations and lone wolf terrorists to attack Israelis in various countries around the world.

The council recommends "seriously reconsidering the necessity of traveling to countries for which the travel alerts have been issued with moderate and high threat levels (level 3 or 4). In all other destinations, exercise increased precaution and make sure to act in accordance with the recommendations detailed on the National Security Council's website, including remaining alert in public places (shopping malls, restaurants, hotels, bars, etc.), avoiding openly displaying signs of your Israeli or Jewish identity, avoiding large events that are not secured by local authorities and staying away from demonstrations and protests."

The council repeated its emphasis that "Jewish communities and Jewish and community institutions (synagogues, Chabad houses, kosher restaurants and Israeli businesses) are preferred targets for terrorist factions, alongside Israeli embassies."