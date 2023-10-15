29 citizens of the United States have perished in Hamas attacks in Israel, a US State Department spokesperson confirmed on Saturday, according to Reuters.

Previously, 27 had been confirmed dead amid the violence.

The spokesperson said that the US was aware of 15 citizens and one lawful permanent resident who were unaccounted for, and was "working around the clock" to determine their whereabouts.

On Friday, US President Joe Biden spoke for over an hour with families of 14 Americans who are missing following Hamas' attack on Israel.

“The families of unaccounted for Americans following the terrorist attack on Israel are going through the unthinkable. I gave them my word: We are not walking away from them,” Biden wrote in a post on X on Saturday.

Speaking to reporters following that conversation, Biden blasted Hamas and said the terrorist group is worse than Al-Qaeda.

“The more we learned about the attack, the more horrifying it becomes. More than 1,000 — 1,000 innocent lives lost, including at least 27 Americans. These guys make, they make Al-Qaeda look pure. They’re pure evil,” Biden said.