A preliminary investigation by the IDF conducted after the serious incident yesterday (Sunday) in Jabalya, in which three soldiers from Battalion 52 were killed and another officer was seriously injured, reveals that the tank was not hit by an anti-tank missile or a bomb.

The IDF notes that after an initial search of the findings, the possibility that the tank was hit by an external factor has been ruled out.

The details show that shortly after a shell was fired from the tank, another shell ignited in the turret, causing a powerful explosion and fire.

The three fallen soldiers are Staff sergeant Shoham Menahem, 21, from Moshav Yardenah; Sergeant Shlomo Yakir Shrem, 20, from Efrat; and Sergeant Yuliy Faktor, 19, from Rishon Lezion, tank crew members in the "Iron Tracks" Division (401).

The tragic event took place during the afternoon hours as part of an attack by the 162nd Division in Jabalya.

Since the end of the last ceasefire, 44 soldiers have fallen in the Gaza Strip, and since the beginning of the war, 893 soldiers have fallen, 451 of whom were part of the ground maneuver in the strip.