At approximately 10:30a.m. on Wednesday morning, a missile was launched from Lebanese territory towards Israel.

Confirming the launch, the IDF said, "A short while ago, a launch of an anti-tank missile from Lebanon toward a military post adjacent to the community of Arab Al-Aramshe on the Lebanese border was identified."

Minutes before the launch, an IDF spokesman had issued a media statement, saying, "Hezbollah is examining what Israel is doing in Gaza and sees the magnitude of the destruction, and what Israel is doing in its strikes on terror. They see - and they understand it."

Residents of towns in the Mateh Asher Local Council have been requested to enter their protected spaces.