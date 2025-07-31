פעילות כוחות אוגדה 98 בעזה דובר צה"ל

On Thursday, in accordance with operational planning and the combat timeline, the 98th Division completed its mission in the northern Gaza Strip after intense combat and is now preparing for additional missions.

The operations were carried out in accordance with the combat timeline and operational planning, and involved prolonged activity in the heart of Hamas terror hubs.

For several months, troops of the 98th Division operated deep within the terror strongholds in the Gaza Strip, conducting combat activities in the areas of Khan Yunis, Shejaiya, and Zeitoun.

Over the past month, while operating in Shejaiya and Zeitoun, the troops focused on dismantling terrorist infrastructure and weapons, above and below ground.

As part of the activity in the northern Gaza Strip, over 1,500 terrorist infrastructure sites were dismantled and dozens of terrorists were eliminated. The troops dealt a significant blow to Hamas' Shejaiya Battalion, which had attacked the communities near the Gaza Strip on October 7.

During the combat, terrorists, some of whom were involved in the brutal massacre on October 7th, were eliminated in coordinated operations between the division's Fire Control Center, troops operating on the ground, the Israeli Air Force, and the ISA.