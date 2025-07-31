A source in the murderous terrorist organization Hamas told the Saudi channel Al-Hadath that the organization informed mediators of a freeze in negotiations for a ceasefire agreement, due to the worsening hunger situation in the Gaza Strip.
According to the source, Hamas's return to the negotiating table is contingent on a significant improvement in the humanitarian situation in Gaza.
Earlier this week, Israel decided to shift its policy in the Gaza Strip and allow "humanitarian" pauses and aid deliveries to residents due to heavy US pressure.
According to Kan News, security officials voiced criticism of the humanitarian pauses, arguing that they undermine leverage in negotiations for the hostages' release, by providing Hamas with one of its key demands, with no action necessary on the part of the terror group.
The rationale for implementing these pauses, which effectively function as temporary ceasefires, is to put pressure on the UN, which claims it is unable to operate effectively in active combat zones.
The move, and the US pressure, are responses to Hamas’ "starvation campaign," which caused Israel to change its Gaza policy and begun significantly increasing humanitarian aid flows into the Hamas-controlled territory.
Additionally, the IDF declared a daily ten-hour ceasefire in densely populated areas of Gaza City, Deir al-Balah, and the humanitarian corridor in Muwasi, effective until further notice.
Meanwhile, footage from Gaza shows residents shopping freely, buying and walking through the fruit and vegetable market, where some of the produce is visibly from Israel. Customers are seen paying with Israeli currency, and Israeli canned goods are seen among the stalls. The footage starkly contrasts with Hamas' propaganda claiming that Gaza is suffering "starvation" - a propaganda campaign that Israel increasingly believes is spearheaded by Qatar and which has made extensive use of false information, such as the claim that a 5-year-old boy from Gaza, Osama al-Rakab, is suffering due to Israel. Al-Rakab, in fact, was evacuated by Israel to Italy for medical treatment for a pre-existing condition.