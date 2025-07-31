A source in the murderous terrorist organization Hamas told the Saudi channel Al-Hadath that the organization informed mediators of a freeze in negotiations for a ceasefire agreement, due to the worsening hunger situation in the Gaza Strip.

According to the source, Hamas's return to the negotiating table is contingent on a significant improvement in the humanitarian situation in Gaza.

Earlier this week, Israel decided to shift its policy in the Gaza Strip and allow "humanitarian" pauses and aid deliveries to residents due to heavy US pressure.

According to Kan News, security officials voiced criticism of the humanitarian pauses, arguing that they undermine leverage in negotiations for the hostages' release, by providing Hamas with one of its key demands, with no action necessary on the part of the terror group.

The rationale for implementing these pauses, which effectively function as temporary ceasefires, is to put pressure on the UN, which claims it is unable to operate effectively in active combat zones.