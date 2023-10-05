Shocking footage emerged this evening (Thursday) of the terrorist shooting attack in Huwara in Samaria this afternoon.

The backseat window was shattered during the shooting. The vehicle was being driven by a pregnant woman and a small child was in the back seat. A bullet was found in the vehicle.

The Palestinian Arab suspect fled the scene on foot. IDF forces have begun searches to locate the suspect.

Dashcam footage from the scene shows the terrorist run up to the vehicle and open fire at close range. He continued to follow the vehicle and fire at it as the driver attempted to drive away. The driver continued until the Tapuach Junction, where she stopped.

Samaria Regional Council chairman Yossi Dagan said in response to the attack: "The right-wing government fails time and time again in bringing security to the center of the State of Israel and its citizens. We will not accept a situation where Jews are repeatedly targeted and murder attempts on made on their lives on a central artery in the State of Israel."

"I demand that the government of Israel restore the checkpoints immediately in the entire area of the heart of Samaria, I demand that the government of Israel come to their senses and order the IDF to launch an operation similar to Operation 'Home and Garden' but more comprehensive and more significant in the entire area of northern Samaria between Shechem and Jenin and to stop the wave of terrorism both in Samaria and the wave that goes out from here in Samaria to the entire center of the State of Israel.