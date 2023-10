Shots were fired this evening (Thursday) at an Israeli vehicle in the Samaria town of Huwara. The driver of the vehicle continued driving until Tapuach Junction, where she stopped.

As a result of the shooting, the windshield of the car containing a pregnant woman and a child beside her was shattered. A bullet was found in the vehicle.

A Palestinian Arab suspect fled the scene on foot. IDF forces have begun searches to locate the suspect.