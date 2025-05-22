The Tel Aviv District Police's Prosecution Unit has filed charges against Ahmad Muhammad, a 24-year-old man from the village of Huwara, after he allegedly spat on a reserve IDF officer aboard a bus in Ramat Gan earlier this week. The charges include assaulting a public servant and illegally entering or staying in Israel. Notably, Muhammad has not been charged with committing the act for "nationalistic reasons."

Despite the gravity of the indictment and the police's request for his detention until the end of legal proceedings, Muhammad was released on bail. Judge Doron ruled there was no immediate danger to justify detention before the trial.

Muhammad confessed to the offense during his interrogation, explaining that his actions were driven by frustration. "I was nervous and angry when the officer got up and changed seats," he said. Initially, Muhammad denied the charges but later surrendered to security forces.

In a surprising move, the Commissioner of the Prisons Service, Major General Kobi Yacobi, classified Muhammad as a security prisoner, despite the criminal nature of the offense. As a result, he was transferred to a security facility, with his detention conditions adjusted.

The victim, Tamar, the reserve officer, recounted the disturbing experience, saying, "I was sitting next to the man, who was playing videos loudly. I decided to change seats. Just before I got off, he stood over me and spat on my cheek." Tamar immediately called the police, who took her complaint seriously, and a video from the bus confirmed the incident.

Tamar emphasized the significance of the act, stating, "He did not just spit on me, but on the IDF uniform and what it represents. It’s vital to hold him accountable so others understand that assaulting soldiers is unacceptable. I’ll continue serving as long as the army needs me."

The incident has drawn widespread condemnation. IDF Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir called the attack "a red line" and insisted that the assault on a uniformed officer must be addressed with the full force of the law. Zamir added, "I expect law enforcement to take firm action against the assailant."