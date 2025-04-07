Arabs threw rocks on Monday afternoon at Jewish cars in Huwara in Samaria. Two vehicles were damaged, and one passenger suffered minor injuries to his hand.

A Samaria resident who witnessed the attack recounted: "They laid a real planned ambush for us, a large group of terrorists jumped into the road and pelted me and other cars with rocks. It was a very frightening incident; it's a miracle that I managed to get out of there."

IDF soldiers who were called to the scene searched the area and arrested three Palestinian Arabs suspected of throwing the rocks.

The IDF stated that "earlier today, several terrorists threw rocks at an Israeli vehicle in Huwara in the Samaria Brigade. As a result of the rock-throwing, the vehicle was damaged. No injuries were reported. Upon receiving the report, security forces rushed to the location, searched for the terrorists, and arrested three suspects."