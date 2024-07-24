ערבים רגמו רכבים יהודים בחווארה ללא קרדיט

Arabs on Tuesday evening threw rocks towards the vehicles of Jews who were traveling on the main road in Huwara.

Some of the vehicles were damaged, while others managed to escape by speeding away from the scene. A resident of Samaria who was pelted with rocks and whose car's windshield was smashed stopped on the side of the road and, together with other residents who were passing by, went after the terrorists.

The residents said that IDF troops, who arrived at the scene after a lengthy time period had passed, found it difficult to repel the Arabs, and suggested that the residents leave the area.

"I was driving on the main road in Huwara and suddenly I noticed several rioters throwing rocks at the vehicles in front of me," described Avraham, a resident of Samaria who happened upon the scene. "I immediately slowed down and as soon as they saw me, 30 Arabs ran towards me with rocks in their hands. I was hit by a shower of rocks and the windows were smashed to pieces. I couldn't go back because more rioters were also running in my direction from the other side."

He added, "The soldiers who were in the first military jeep that followed me to the scene were themselves pelted with blocks and rocks, did not dare to get out of the jeep and repel the rioters and only shouted at us to run away from the area as quickly as possible. This is a shame and a disgrace. Four soldiers with weapons are running away from rocks instead of striving towards contact and restoring basic security for the residents who experience daily terror here."