צפו: בן גביר נאם בכנסת, האופוזיציה יצאה החוצה

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir attempted to speak today at a Knesset committee meeting regarding crime in Israel's Arab communities, only to be interrupted by shouts of protest from opposition MKs who were present.

''First of all,'' Ben-Gvir began, "This picture speaks for itself. Look what happens when we try to discuss crime in Arab communities!'' he proclaimed. Knesset TV shows a large number of opposition MKs making their way to the door. "They act as if they came here because they are interested!"

MK Meirav Ben-Ari (Yesh Atid) pauses to criticize the Minister, prompting Ben-Gvir to shout 'Meirav Ben-Ari, leave!'. The committee chair can be heard calling both the Minister and the opposition to order, and asking that each side act with greater respect towards the other.

"You act as if you care about those murdered in Arab communities!" accused Ben-Gvir. "You don't care about the victims - you are racists! Leave, you have no place here!"