IDF spokesman Effie Defrin on Monday afternoon spoke to the media, describing the events of Sunday night, when Iran launched dozens of missiles towards Israel, killing eight civilians and injuring over 100.

"We are now in the fourth day of Operation Rising Lion," Defrin began. "The IDF continues its operational plan against the Iranian threat and is currently conducting a series of strikes at numerous sites across Iran. In response to our significant strikes, the Iranian regime is retaliating. The barrages it is launching come at a heavy cost, as we experienced again last night."

"We have managed to thwart a large portion of the fire. Last night, two missile barrages were launched toward Israeli territory. A total of 65 missiles and dozens of UAVs were launched, most of which were intercepted by our aerial and naval defense systems.

"Last night, we identified impacts in four different areas in northern and central Israel. Regrettably, eight civilians were killed, and dozens were injured. This is the face of the Iranian terror regime: while we target military and nuclear capabilities intended to destroy the State of Israel, they fire at population centers with the aim of harming civilians."

He stressed, "This is precisely why we launched the operation: to eliminate the existential threat posed to the State of Israel: the nuclear and missile threats."

"I wish to extend strength to the families who were harmed and who lost their loved ones. IDF Home Front Command soldiers, alongside emergency and rescue services, are arriving at every impact site to assist in search efforts and save lives. Each event is subject to an inquiry and is reviewed in order to improve and refine home front defense.

"Despite the complexity, the resilience and composure that you, the public, are demonstrating is commendable. Continue to act responsibly and follow the directives, they save lives. We see concrete evidence of this time and again. We have faced difficult days before, and we will get through the coming days together. Please continue to follow the directives and remain alert."

Defrin revealed: "At this time, we can say that we have achieved full aerial superiority over Tehran’s skies. We are targeting Iranian cells in real time as they launch missiles toward the State of Israel and our aircraft. The aerial capabilities we previously saw in Gaza, Lebanon, and Judea and Samaria are now operational in Iran."

"Last night, we completed another wave of strikes in Tehran during which we targeted over twenty command centers of the Iranian military and the Quds Force. We eliminated the Head of the IRGC Intelligence Organization and his deputy, as well as the head and deputy head of the Quds Force Intelligence Organization.

"The Quds Force is the central terror arm of the Iranian regime. It is responsible for operating Iran’s proxies around Israel’s borders and for distributing weapons and missiles intended for attacking the State of Israel. The Quds Force has been the main conduit for many of the terrorist attacks and assaults against Israel in recent decades. Now, the command centers where these attacks were planned have been completely destroyed.

"Last night’s wave of strikes began with precision strikes on aerial defense systems that protected core strongholds of the Iranian military and Quds Force in central Iran. After we struck the air defenses, we targeted the command centers using dozens of aircraft simultaneously. These included command centers of the Iranian nuclear project. The headquarters were deliberately placed in civilian buildings and high-rises. The regime’s leaders believed that doing so would hide them and keep them immune. They were mistaken. The Intelligence Directorate located them, and the Israeli Air Force struck them with precision and accuracy.

"Wave after wave. Strike after strike. And it’s not just in Tehran — it’s all across Iran. Last night, we carried out a wide-scale strike at multiple sites in central Iran.

"Over fifty fighter jets and aircraft took part, striking and destroying over 120 surface-to-surface missile launchers, amounting to one-third of the launchers in the hands of the Iranian regime. These are large launchers, some mounted on trucks and deployed across Iran. Each launcher was ready to fire dozens of missiles at Israel’s home front and strategic assets. These strikes caused the regime to launch only half of the missiles it had planned in last night’s barrage.

"In addition to the launchers, we also struck missile storage and production sites. We are moving from launcher to launcher and eliminating this critical capability."

He added, "All of the strikes I have described here amount to a deep and comprehensive blow to the Iranian threat. We are continuing with our combat plan. The Chief of the General Staff has instructed to increase the strikes on surface-to-surface missile launchers. The Israeli Air Force is pushing eastward. We will reach more targets, conduct further strikes, and continue to act in pursuit of the operation’s objective, to neutralize the existential threat from Iran, from its nuclear project to the regime’s missile array."

"This is a reminder of the magnitude of the mission and the very reason we launched this operation in the first place.

"Alongside the strikes in Iran, IDF soldiers continue to operate in defense and offense across all arenas of combat — Gaza, Judea and Samaria, Yemen, and the northern border — against both close and distant threats. I spoke with commanders, both in the field and in headquarters — I heard determination, courage, and endless dedication. All IDF corps, in regular and reserve duty, air, ground, and sea, along with all logistical support systems, are operating around the clock to defend the security of the country and its citizens.

"I emphasize once again, follow the Home Front Command’s directives. We will eliminate this threat. Difficult days still lie ahead. We will get through them together, and we will win. I will continue to stand here, update you on every development, and answer every question. That is our duty."