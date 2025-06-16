Dozens of IAF fighter jets struck a multitude of targets on Monday afternoon deep in Iran's interior as part of Operation Rising Lion.

Since the morning, the IAF identified several trucks containing weapons, including trucks transporting surface-to-air missile launchers, advancing from western Iran toward Tehran, while attempting to escape IDF strikes.

The IAF struck the trucks, neutralizing the weapons and launchers.

תקיפת המשאיות הנושאות אמצעי לחימה דובר צה"ל

Within the first 48 hours of the operation, Israel managed to achieve air superiority in western Iran, including the capital city of Tehran, an achievement that even Russia has not met in the three and a half years of war in Ukraine.

IAF jets, from F-35 stealth bombers to F-15s and F-16s, which joined the fight after the Iranian air defense systems were significantly degraded, have been operating in the skies of Iran.