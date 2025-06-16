A four-day-old infant was rescued from a building next to one that suffered a direct missile hit in Tel Aviv.

Friends of the baby’s mother brought him to Magen David Adom (MDA) medics for an initial check. One of the medics confirmed the baby was breathing and asked them to watch over him until the mother arrived. A few minutes later, the young mother joined them, explaining in distress that she was still in pain from surgery and had been delayed while collecting medication.

MDA paramedic Dr. Gal Rosen described the scene: “When we arrived at the impact site, we saw extensive destruction from the missile hit near buildings on the street, and there was a fire. Some residents exited the buildings on their own; others were rescued with the help of firefighters. We established casualty collection points where we assessed and treated evacuees.”

“Minutes later, a four-day-old baby was brought to me, conscious and showing no visible injuries. I immediately examined him, and thankfully, he required no medical treatment. We kept him safe in the ambulance for about an hour until his mother was rescued from another nearby building.”

In Petah Tikva, rescue teams also assisted a mother and her baby. MDA medic Alon Weiss reported: “A missile struck a 20-story building, causing heavy damage to it, surrounding buildings, and the street. While treating residents who had exited the building independently, I saw a woman holding a baby about one year old. I rushed over, took the baby, and helped them reach safety. She told me they had been in a reinforced room during the strike. Together with a paramedic, we examined them, and fortunately, they required no medical treatment.”