The Coalition for Jewish Values (CJV), which represents over 2,500 traditional, Orthodox rabbis in American public policy, today (Monday) unrolled a new advertising campaign in the heart of Times Square in New York City, identifying “Free Palestine” as a call for genocide against Jews. The ten-second CJV ad will appear multiple times per hour for the next thirty days on one of Times Square’s most recognizable billboards, and aims to raise awareness of the danger this movement poses to America.

Since the Hamas massacre of Israelis on October 7th, 2023, antisemitism in the United States has surged by over 200%, and the majority of all reported hate crimes in New York City have targeted the Jewish community. During the past two months alone, a domestic terrorist firebombed the Pennsylvania governor’s mansion, another assassinated two individuals leaving a Jewish museum in Washington, DC, and a third employed an improvised flamethrower against people rallying in Boulder, CO for the remaining Israeli hostages in Gaza. In each case, the perpetrator yelled “Free Palestine” as he attacked American Jews.

At a Congressional vigil Tuesday evening for two Israeli embassy employees murdered leaving the Jewish Museum in Washington, D.C., U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson said that "the 'Free Palestine' call has become a violent movement that collaborates with Hamas." He added that university administrators have “co-opted First Amendment arguments to protect genocide.”

CJV Executive Vice President Rabbi Yaakov Menken stated: "Too many Jewish organizations are afraid to say what Speaker Johnson finds obvious: the cry of ‘Free Palestine’ is the call of domestic terrorists. Israel is the only free country in the Middle East. The one thing Israel is not free of is Jews, and that is what 'Free Palestine' aims to correct, in the model of Hitler’s Final Solution."

"They have no interest in building a nation, but destroying one. They do not want to elevate Palestinian Arabs, but to eradicate Jews. This is classic antisemitism, and history proves that there is no greater danger to the continuity of a civilization. When students on college campuses chant ‘From the River to the Sea, Palestine will be free’, America itself is at risk. We call upon all Americans to join us in speaking clearly about who and what the bloodthirsty ‘Free Palestine’ movement stands for, and the need to stamp it out," Rabbi Menken said.