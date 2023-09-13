A year after the protest of the heads of the authorities in front of the house of former Defense Minister Benny Gantz, construction to expand the Mizmoriya crossing point in Gush Etzion is underway.

A year ago, following a protest in front of his house, Gantz pledged to discuss the expansion of the crossing point. Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich advanced the budgetary approval for the move that today (Wednesday) began to be realized in practice.

The Mizmoriya crossing point serves as the main artery between the towns of eastern Gush Etzion and Jerusalem. The expansion of the crossing will improve the flow of traffic between Gush Etzion and Jerusalem.

In addition, as part of the transportation revolution in the eastern Gush Etzion rehion, a new roundabout was built at Amos Junction, after many months of preparations which included planning and surveying work.

The head of the Gush Etzion Council and chairman of the Yesha Council, Shlomo Ne'eman, said that "After a long struggle, which time and time again was postponed due to constraints, we are excited that finally the expansion of the crossing point is being carried out in practice. Many thanks to Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich who made this improvement happen."