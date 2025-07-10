It has been cleared for publication that the victim of the terror attack at the Gush Etzion Junction Rami Levi shopping complex on Thursday was Shalev Zevuloni, aged 22, from Kiryat Arba.

Two terrorists assaulted him, stabbed him several times, and shot the victim, apparently with his own handgun, which they stole from him. The two terrorists were eliminated at the scene by an armed civilian and a soldier.

The Kiryat Arba Municipality wrote in a statement: "Kiryat Arba-Hebron bows its head and extends condolences to the Zevuloni and Ozel families on the murder of their son Shalev Zevuloni, a resident of Kiryat Arba-Hebron. On behalf of all the residents of the town, we send condolences to the dear family and send our warm embrace at this difficult time."