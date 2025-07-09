כבאים פועלים לכיבוי המכוניות שהוצתו צילום: דוברות כבאות והצלה יו"ש

Palestinian Arabs set fire to two vehicles last night near the town of Bat Ayin in Gush Etzion. Firefighters who were called to the scene gained control over the flames. There were no injuries.

Initial investigation reveals that the vehicles were deliberately set on fire.

Firefighters were told that several Arabs from the village of Tzurif had approached an area inhabited by residents of Bat Ayin. The Israelis reported that the Arabs who approached the area fired shots to scare them, forcing them to flee back to the town. Shortly after, they set the cars on fire.

Firefighter Yehonadav Lifshitz said, "Upon receiving the report and understanding the event's location, we headed to the site with a specialized vehicle suitable for off-road travel and equipped with firefighting equipment. We quickly reached Bat Ayin accompanied by IDF forces who secured the firefighters and the firefighting operations, and extinguished the torched vehicles as well as prevented the fire from spreading. After a relatively short time, we gained control over the fire without injuries, although the two cars were completely burned."