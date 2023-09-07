On Wednesday night, during a joint IDF, ISA, and Israel Border Police counterterrorism activity, two wanted suspects were apprehended in Jalazone and in the city of Ramallah, the IDF said.

Among the arrested is a senior operative belonging to the Islamic Jihad terrorist organization.

In addition, the forces located and confiscated military equipment and ammunition.

During the activity, suspects hurled rocks, Molotov cocktails and an explosive device at the soldiers who responded with riot dispersal means.

In the town of Tarqumiyah the forces located and confiscated a gun, ammunition, and military equipment.

On Wednesday morning, security forces apprehendeda Tanzim operative who assisted in the carrying out of a number of shooting attacks recently in Judea and Samaria.