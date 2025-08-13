The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of South Sudan published an official statement on Wednesday, which denied reports that it was in discussions with Israel regarding the resettlement of Gazan Arabs in the country

The statement claimed that the claims are "baseless and do not reflect the official position or policy of the Government of the Republic of South Sudan."

The statement also called on media outlets to "exercise due diligence and verify information through official channels before publication."

The Associated Press reported on Tuesday that Israel is engaging in discussions with South Sudan to explore the possibility of transferring Palestinian Arabs from the Gaza Strip to the East African country, as part of a broader effort to encourage mass migration from Gaza.

According to the report, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu aims to realize the vision of US President Donald Trump for the voluntary departure of a large portion of Gaza's population.

Joe Szlavik, the founder of an American lobbying firm working with South Sudan, stated that an Israeli delegation is planning a visit to explore the establishment of camps for Palestinian Arabs. He said that Israel is expected to fund these camps.