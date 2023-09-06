On Wednesday morning, Israel Border Police, IDF, and ISA forces apprehended a terrorist operative in Jenin.

A short while ago, during joint counterterrorism activity following precise ISA and IDF intelligence, Israel Border Police, IDF, and ISA forces apprehended Muhammad Nanghiyeh, from Jenin, and a Tanzim operative who assisted in the carrying out of a number of shooting attacks recently in Judea and Samaria.

During the counterterrorism activity, assailants opened fire at Israel Border Police officers, who responded with live fire. A hit was identified.

The suspect was transferred to security forces for further questioning.

No IDF injuries were reported.