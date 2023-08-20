An Israeli citizen was attacked by an Arab mob on Sunday after he entered the village of Turmus Ayya in the Binyamin region. According to the IDF Spokesperson, a crowd presumably gathered around him and lit his car on fire. Security forces worked to evacuate him.

Palestinian Arab civilians assisted the Jewish victim until security forces arrived several minutes later and rescued him in light condition.

"We emphasize that entry into area A is prohibited and dangerous for civilians," the IDF stated.

On Saturday, an Israeli father and his son, Shai Silas Nigreker and Aviad Nir, were murdered by a terrorist while they were visiting the Arab town of Huwara in Samaria.

According to initial investigations, the terrorist entered a car wash, where the pair's vehicle was parked after the two ran errands in the town earlier in the day. The terrorist identified the pair as Israelis after they spoke in Hebrew and fired five bullets at them from point-blank range. He then escaped on foot. Later, his weapon was discovered.