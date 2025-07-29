תיעוד ממצלמת הגוף: כך לוחמי דובדבן עצרו מחבל שתכנן פיגוע צילום: דובר צה"ל

Over the past month, IDF and Shin Bet forces have carried out dozens of operational and undercover activities across Judea and Samaria as part of efforts to thwart terrorism and protect the security of Israeli citizens.

During these operations, two armed terrorists were eliminated and 36 wanted individuals were arrested, including 12 terrorists who were planning to carry out attacks in Judea and Samaria.

Just in the past week, Duvdevan fighters, guided by the Shin Bet, arrested two terrorists from Ramallah who were planning an attack, as well as another terrorist from Beitunia who was preparing to strike imminently.

Additionally, the forces located and confiscated numerous weapons, including improvised explosive devices and firearms.