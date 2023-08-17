הזירה בה הסתתר המחבל דוברות המשטרה

On Thursday morning, following precise ISA intelligence, IDF and Israel Border Police forces conducted counterterrorism activity in order to apprehend a terrorist cell associated with the Islamic Jihad terrorist organization.

During an operation in which Israel Border Police forces apprehended two wanted suspects, a gunfight erupted between the terrorists and the Israeli security forces. Shots were fired at the forces from the building, and the forces immediately responded with live fire and breached the building.

During exchanges of fire, Mustafa Kumbua, a resident of Jenin, was shot and killed after shooting at the forces and attempting to flee during the apprehension attempt. Mustafa was involved in terrorist activity and shot at IDF soldiers.

The forces searched the building, and located and confiscated a gun and a dozen explosive devices that were ready for use. During the forces’ exit, a violent riot was instigated where explosive devices were hurled at the forces, who responded with live fire. Hits were identified.

During the operation, an Israel Border Police soldier was lightly injured by bullet shrapnel. He was evacuated to a hospital in order receive further medical treatment.

הנשק שנמצא צילום: דו"צ