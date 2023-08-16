Transportation Minister Miri Regev (Likud) harshly criticized former Prime Minister Ehud Barak on Wednesday and claimed he should be in prison.

"Ehud Barak should sit in prison for his behavior with his friend in the US," Regev said in an interview with radio Galei Israel. "Ehud Barak has lost it, (former IDF Chief of Staff) Dan Halutz has lost it. They are not ashamed to involve the military in this argument instead of leaving politics out of the IDF."

Later, she attacked MK Benny Gantz: "Benny Gantz does not support the state. Whoever supports the state and the state is important to them sits and talks. Gantz, you invited Abu Mazen (PA Chairman Mahmoud Abbas) to smoke hookah with you at home, but you can't sit down with Yariv Levin or a representative of the government?"

The interviewer, Yaakov Bardugo, wondered: "Why are you begging them? Their plans, after creating a political rebellion, are to create a military rebellion, Gantz is creating chaos so he can rise to power."

Regev responded: "There are small groups here that got used to ruling and want to continue to rule. We see the full cooperation of that clique, and we need to dismantle it."