Minister Miri Regev, who is responsible for the celebration of Israel's 77th Independence Day, on Thursday informed former basketball player Omri Casspi that she chose him, based on the recommendation of the public advisory committee, to light a torch at Mount Herzl on Independence Day.

Casspi made history as the first Israeli to reach the NBA. He played in the world’s best league for over a decade and has since served as a model of inspiration. Since October 7, Casspi has joined Israel’s public diplomacy efforts, investing significant resources and leveraging his extensive international connections.

Minister Regev said, "Omri Casspi broke the glass ceiling as the first Israeli in the NBA. He inspired an entire generation and proved that with talent, faith, and ambition, even seemingly impossible peaks can be conquered. I am proud that Omri will light the torch at the ceremony, symbolizing a bridge to the world—a torch that connects people who have become a bridge between Israel and the world, and the Jewish people across the globe. Since October 7, Omri has contributed to Israel’s public diplomacy efforts, using his excellent reputation to highlight Israel’s just cause."

Regev also announced that Yarin Binyaminov, also known as DJ Artifex, a survivor of the Nova Festival massacre on October 7, was chosen to light a torch.

"Artifex is the person who played the last track before the music of life was cut short at the Nova party on October 7. Since then, he has continued to create remarkable moments of revival, proving that music and joy can heal the soul. His selection represents the musical world of party communities, to which many in Israel and worldwide belong. Additionally, choosing Artifex reflects our commitment to not stopping the melody of our lives and to continue doing everything to create comfort and hope amidst the complex path we tread. Music and dance have the power to connect people, unite communities, heal, and strengthen the spirit," said the Minister.

Dr. Eli David, 42, a leading researcher in AI and computational intelligence and a global influencer, will also light a torch.

Despite online attacks, Dr. David, through his popular X account, became a central figure in Israel’s public diplomacy during the war, emerging as one of the most influential Israeli high-tech figures on social media.

"At a time when the blatant attack on Israel’s right to defend its citizens persisted, courageous individuals like Dr. Eli David, whose usual field is not public diplomacy, stood confidently and successfully at the forefront. It is no coincidence that Eli’s account is considered one of the top 100 most influential accounts in high-tech on social media. This is the result of a consistent and systematic fight for truth and justice. Eli leveraged his expertise and popular X account to fearlessly tell the Israeli story, and I am proud that Israel’s advocacy has gained such a reinforcement—a renowned researcher in artificial intelligence," Regev said.

Additionally, Inbar Ben Simon, the wife of reservist Raz Ben Simon, was selected to light a torch alongside her husband, a reservist in the Alexandroni Brigade, who was injured last June while fighting in the Netzarim Corridor. Shortly after, Raz chose to return to fight alongside his comrades and has since served for many months.

"The choice of Inbar represents the gratitude of an entire nation to the wives of reservists, who, for over a year and a half, have maintained family and home life while reservists are on the front lines. The wives of reservists are the supportive backbone, enabling reservists to successfully carry out their sacred mission. Behind every reservist stands a woman who not only holds the home together but carries an entire nation on her shoulders. Dear Inbar, I salute you and all the wives of reservists," said Minister Regev.