Minister Miri Regev announced on Wednesday that due to the weather conditions, the state opening ceremony for Israel's Independence Day would be canceled and instead the general rehearsal that was filmed this week will be broadcast.

According to the guidelines, if the winds surpass speeds of 70 KMPH (43 MPH), the ceremony can not be held safely.

A second opinion from a private to that of the Israel Meteorological Service provided an even bleaker forecast.

Meteorologist Lior Sudri said that during the day, heavy winds will blow, heavy haze will set in, and there will even be sandstorms in the south.

In the evening, there will be a sharp drop in temperatures, and there is a chance for sporadic thunderstorms in most of the country.