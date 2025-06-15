Strike on Iran's nuclear headquarters IDF Spokesperson

Throughout the night, approximately 50 Israeli Air Force fighter jets flew over Tehran and struck infrastructure and targets of the Iranian nuclear project, under the guidance of the Intelligence Directorate.

The strike targeted more than 80 objectives, including the headquarters of the Iranian Ministry of Defense, the headquarters of the nuclear project (SPND), and additional targets where the Iranian regime hid the nuclear archive.

As part of Operation "Rising Lion", the IDF struck over 170 targets and more than 720 military infrastructure components in less than three days.

"The IDF continues to intensify the blow to the Iranian nuclear threat, targeting its heart and depriving it of critical capabilities and components for weapon production," the IDF stated.