Minister of Transportation Miri Regev signed an Israeli trade licence on Sunday for the Cypriot air carrier Tus Air.

With the completion of the licensing, Tus can operate new routes from Israel to various destinations, not only in Europe, and officially join the fleet of Israeli carriers.

Minister Regev stated: "This is consumer and strategic news that will contribute to expanding competition, grow the number of destinations, and lead to a decrease in airfare. This is the second carrier to join the Israeli fleet."

Tus is expected to complete its operational licensing soon and will join the Israeli airline market along with companies such as ELAL, Israir, and Air Haifa, which was launched in 2024 and operates out of Haifa to destinations in Israel and abroad.