Yehiel Indor was released from Shaarei Tzedek Medical Center today (Sunday), more than a week after he was seriously injured during a violent attempted murder attack by a mob of Arabs near the village of Burqa. Indor was immediately taken into police custody upon his release from the hospital for the death of a 19-year-old rioter, which allegedly occurred during the incident.

On Friday, the Jerusalem Magistrate's Court approved the extension of Indor's detention by five days. "A review of the new materials shows that the reasonable suspicion in the respondent's case has strengthened to a certain extent, and this strengthening justifies his being detained for an additional period of time," the judge wrote. Following the hearing, members of Indor's family burst into tears in the courtroom.

Indor was struck in the head and seriously injured by a large rock thrown at him by an Arab during the incident The police representative also said: "Indor admits that he used a weapon, but denies that he fired directly and claims that he shot into the air," added the police prosecutor before the court.

"Yesterday an attempt was made to interrogate Indor in the hospital, before that he got up from his bed, walked and talked without complaining of any problem. But after receiving advice from his lawyer, he suddenly decided that he was not feeling well and asked not to be interrogated."

Police have dropped the suspicions of arson and nationalistically motivated crimes against Indor. He still faces charges of causing death by negligence or intent, as well as conspiracy, disruption, and rioting.

At the beginning of the detention extension hearing, the police representative said, "We have a significant development that significantly links the respondent to what is attributed to him and significantly strengthens the reasonable suspicion against him. The investigating unit is much more focused and precise both in terms of the offenses attributed and in terms of the evidence." However, he admitted that "no additional materials were submitted beyond what was presented to the district court."

The police have not been able to match the bullets in Indor's gun with the one that killed the Arab as he was buried immediately.